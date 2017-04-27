The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Cleveland Browns choose DB Jabrill Peppers of Michigan at No. 25
|Sam Farmer
No. 25 Cleveland Browns (via trade with Houston Texans): Jabrill Peppers, DB, Michigan
Peppers lined up everywhere for the Wolverines and at times played offense, defense and special teams. After the combine, there was an ESPN report that he had a diluted drug test, surely affecting his draft stock.
Quick take: The Browns go defense, defense, picking up a player who can start at strong safety and bolster the special-teams unit. Peppers is ultra-versatile.