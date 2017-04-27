The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Houston Texans trade up to No. 12 to select QB Deshaun Watson of Clemson
|Sam Farmer
No. 12 Houston Texans (via trade with Cleveland Browns): Deshaun Watson, QB Clemson
Watson finished his college career with a 420-yard passing performance against Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game. He directed Clemson’s 35-31 come-from-behind victory, securing the school capture its first football title since 1981.
Quick take: Texans become the third team to trade up for a quarterback. Bill O’Brien was determined to find an answer.