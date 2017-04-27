The 2017 NFL draft kicks off this evening at 5 p.m. Follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philaelphia
Jacksonville Jaguars use the fourth pick to get RB Leonard Fournette of LSU
|Sam Farmer
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, Louisiana State
Fournette’s most productive season came during his sophomore year, when he led the nation with 162.8 yards a game and scored 22 touchdowns.
Quick take: After picking almost entirely defensive players last year, the Jaguars take a pounding running back who can make a difference. Back to a Maurice Jones-Drew offense.