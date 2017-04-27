The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
New York Jets take strong safety Jamal Adams of LSU with sixth pick
|Sam Farmer
6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, SS, Louisiana State
The son of former first-round pick George Adams, Jamal is one of the best athletes in this class and a heralded leader.
Quick take: The Jets have drafted defense every year since 2010. Adams is essentially a quarterback for the other side of the ball.