The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Steelers take OLB T.J. Watt of Wisconsin with 30th pick
|Sam Farmer
No. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin
Watt, whose older brother, J.J., is an NFL star, had an outstanding season for the Badgers last fall, finishing with 63 tackles (15½ for loss), 11½ sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown.