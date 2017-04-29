Politics
Sports

The 2017 NFL draft continues with Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday in Philadelphia.

RAMS

Rams choose linebacker Samson Ebukam of Eastern Washington in fourth round of NFL draft

Gary Klein
Eastern Washington defensive end Samson Ebukam brings down Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. during a game in 2015. (Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

SAMSON EBUKAM, LB

6-3, 240 pounds, Eastern Washington (Round 4, Pick 125)

Notable: Ebukam recorded 24 sacks during his career. He is the second Eastern Washington player drafted by Rams, joining receiver Cooper Kupp.

Why Rams drafted him: Under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, the Rams are installing a 3-4 scheme. Ebukam is an edge rusher who can fit naturally as an outside linebacker.

Last season: Reynolds had 15 tackles for losses, including 9 ½ sacks. He made 71 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered three.

Latest updates

