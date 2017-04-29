The 2017 NFL draft continues with Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Rams select DL Tanzel Smart of Tulane in sixth round of NFL draft
|Gary Klein
TANZEL SMART, DL
61, 296 pounds, Tulane (Round 6, Pick 189)
Notable: Smart started the final three years of his college career. He was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference as a junior and senior.
Why the Rams drafted him: Smart’s frame is similar to Rams three-time Pro Bowl tackle Aaron Donald's. He adds depth to a position group that is regarded as the team’s strength.
Last season: Smart had 18 1/2 tackles for losses, including 5 1/2 sacks. He recovered a fumble and forced another. He made a career-best 67 tackles.