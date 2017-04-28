Rams select TE/WR Gerald Everett out South Alabama at No. 44

South Alabama tight end/receiver Gerald Everett catches passes during a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4 in Indianapoli

The Rams’ wait to make their first pick in the NFL draft was made even longer Friday when they traded back in the second round.

The Rams moved down seven spots to No. 44 and selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett.

“I think I bring the complete package of a tight end,” Everett said during a conference call with reporters. “Definitely the vertical threat, but also being a blocker in the run game and just being able to create that mismatch anytime in the game.”

Everett joins a tight end corps that includes veteran Cory Harkey – who has played mainly as a fullback – and second-year pros Tyler Higbee and Temarrick Hemingway.

Everett said he played youth football but in high school in Georgia he concentrated on basketball and track until his senior year.

He attended Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before transferring to Alabama Birmingham. He caught 17 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown.

He transferred to South Alabama in 2015 and became a two-time All-Sun Belt selection, catching 90 passes, 12 for touchdowns, in two seasons.

Everett said he visited the Rams before the draft. He said that although he played in a mid-major conference, he thought he would be drafted in the first three rounds.

He is looking forward to playing for McVay, who oversaw the NFL’s third-best offense last season as the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator.

“I just can’t wait to get out to Los Angeles and help the Rams win games,” he said. “I’ll do whatever is asked of me, whether it be special teams or receiver or tight end. It doesn’t matter. I just want to contribute to the organization and help them win games.”

GERALD EVERETT, TE/WR

6-foot-3, 240 pounds, South Alabama

Notable: Everett was a basketball standout who played only one year of football in high school before he turned himself into an All-Sun Belt Conference football player. He began his college career at Alabama Birmingham, but transferred when the school temporarily closed the football program.

Why Rams drafted him: The Rams released veteran tight end Lance Kendricks, leaving them thin at tight end. With his jumping ability, Everett is the kind of player that can make plays in the red zone.

Last season: Everett caught 49 passes for 717 yards and four touchdowns. He was third nationally among tight ends in college football in receiving yards. He caught five passes for 103 yards in one game.