Rams select WR Josh Reynolds of Texas A&M in fourth round of NFL draft

Texas A&M; wide receiver Josh Reynolds makes a catch during a drill at the NFL combine in March.

JOSH REYNOLDS, WR

6-foot-3, 194 pounds (Round 4, Pick 117)

Notable: Reynolds scored 30 touchdowns in three seasons. He finished his college career with 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State.

Why Rams drafted him: The Rams are attempting to give Jared Goff varied weapons. Reynolds, at 6-3, is currently the tallest wide receiver on the roster and could be a mismatch for smaller cornerbacks.

Last season: Reynolds caught 61 passes for 885 yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught a touchdown pass in eight consecutive games.