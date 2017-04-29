Rams take RB Sam Rogers of Virginia Tech in sixth round of NFL draft

SAM ROGERS, RB

5-foot-10, 231 pounds, Virginia Tech (Round 6, Pick 206)

Notable: Rogers began his career as a walk-on. He rushed for 692 yards and four touchdowns, caught 72 passes for 802 yards and seven touchdowns, and also completed three of four passes, including one for a touchdown.

Why the Rams drafted him: Along with his versatility with the ball and as a blocker, Rogers comes from a program that has a history of outstanding special teams play.

Last season: Rogers rushed for 283 yards and two touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 802 yards and seven touchdowns. He also passed for a touchdown.