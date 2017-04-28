UCLA's Fabian Moreau and Eddie Vanderdoes go in the third round

UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau cools off during a training camp practice in San Bernadino on Sept. 14.

The third round was big for UCLA.

Washington selected cornerback Fabian Moreau with the 81st pick, followed by Oakland taking defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes at No. 88.

Moreau might have gone earlier had he not suffered a torn pectoral muscle while bench pressing during UCLA’s pro day. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and expects to be back to full strength for training camp in August.

Vanderdoes overcame a serious knee injury, a torn ACL, during his college career, and in recent months has lost weight and gotten into good shape.