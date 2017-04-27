The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
San Francisco 49ers make a trade to select ILB Reuben Foster of Alabama at No. 31
|Sam Farmer
No. 31 San Francisco 49ers (via trade with Seattle Seahawks): Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
Foster, considered the best inside linebacker in this class by many scouts, might have slipped a bit after being dismissed from the combine after an argument with a medical worker.
Quick take: There was a time when the 49ers might have taken him at No. 2. Amazing that Foster tumbled this far.