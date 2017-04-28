Steelers select USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster at No. 62

USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold during the third quarter of the Trojans' Rose Bowl victory over Penn State, 52-49, on Jan. 2.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is headed to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers selected the USC receiver Friday night with the 30th pick of the second round (No. 62 overall), choosing him even after star wideout Martavis Bryant was conditionally reinstated earlier this week after his drug suspension.

Smith-Schuster scored 10 receiving touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. After reeling in 89 catches for 1,454 yards in 2015, he dropped off a bit last season with 70 catches for 914.

He will play for the same franchise where USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann assembled his hall-of-fame career.