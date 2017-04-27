The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Tampa Bay Buccaneers select TE O.J. Howard of Alabama with 19th pick
|Sam Farmer
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard, Alabama
Howard didn’t put up huge numbers in college, but he showed up big in the biggest games. In consecutive national championship games against Clemson, he compiled nine receptions for 314 yards with three touchdowns.
Quick take: Instead of taking a running back, the Buccaneers gave Jameis Winston another target. Howard is outstanding blocker and receiver.