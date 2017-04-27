The 2017 NFL draft began with the Cleveland Browns' expected selection of Texas A&M; defensive end Myles Garrett but took a surprising turn when the Chicago Bears traded up to the second spot to take North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Here's a pick-by-pick look at Thursday's first round.
Tennessee Titans select WR Corey Davis of Western Michigan with fifth pick
|Sam Farmer
5. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
Davis was the MAC offensive player of the year last season, with 97 catches for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Quick take: Titans essentially take Davis sight unseen, as he has yet to work out because of a bad ankle. Need weapons for Marcus Mariota.