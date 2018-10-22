What we learned in NHL last week: Bad habits are resurfacing with Kings and Ducks; bullish behavior bodes well for Predators

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their first season, it figured that the Vegas Golden Knights had nowhere to go but down. And when they won only one of their first five games this season, their feel-good story appeared to be over. But as they proved during their remarkable debut season, they have the depth, speed, goaltending and pride to succeed. They’ve built a three-game winning streak by shutting out Philadelphia and allowing one goal each to Buffalo and to the Ducks, getting contributions from fourth-liners and top-tier players in much the same way they did last season. In addition, the Golden Knights (4-4-0) took another step to keep their young core together by signing winger Alex Tuch to a seven-year extension worth $33.25 million. Other teams have tried to replicate their speed and roll-four-lines strategy but Vegas is still doing it well.