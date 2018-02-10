NHRA Winternationals heats up at Pomona

Jack Beckman topped funny car qualifying Friday in the season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals in Pomona. Beckman had a run of 3.860 seconds at 332.84 mph during his second pass of the day.
"I was extremely confident heading into this season because we had put the six-disc clutch in the car last year and then we went to Phoenix for testing and we went 0-for-7 on our runs," Beckman said. "We stayed there Sunday, working through Super Bowl Sunday, and today's the result of that work."
Clay Millican led in top fuel, and Drew Skillman was the fastest in pro stock. Millican had a 3.694 at 327.74 mph during the second qualifying session, and Skillman ran a 6.569 at 210.37 mph in the first qualifying pass of the day.
Robert Hight, the defending world champion in funny car, sat in fourth place. Matt Hagan, who won at Pomona last winter, is second.
Brittany Force, the defending world champion in top fuel, struggled in 13th place with a 5.453 at 118.44 mph. Leah Pritchett was seventh at 3.783 and 328.62 mph.
Qualifying continues at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.