Notre Dame falls in double overtime to Texas, 50-47

Tyrone Swoopes scored on a lunging 6-yard touchdown run in the second overtime, giving Texas a 50-47 victory over No. 10 Notre Dame on Sunday night.

The Texas quarterback broke a tackle, burst up the middle and stretched the ball across the line as the Longhorns earned a huge victory for embattled coach Charlie Strong after two losing seasons.

Freshman Shane Buechele got the start over Swoopes, but the senior played a huge role in Texas' running game with two scores and big runs that punished Notre Dame defenders in overtime.

Buechele, the first freshman quarterback to start a Longhorns season opener since Bobby Layne in 1944, was impressive, with 280 yards passing and two long touchdown throws.

“I said a year ago we probably would have lost that football game because we didn't know how to finish,” Strong said. “You knew (Buechele) could handle it. You knew the stage wouldn't be too big.”

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer rallied the Irish from a 31-17 deficit in the third quarter and finished with 215 yards passing and five touchdowns.

Texas went ahead 37-35 on D'Onte Foreman's 18-yard touchdown run before Notre Dame blocked the extra point and Shaun Crawford returned it for 2-point score that tied it at 37 with just under 4 minutes left.

Brigham Young rallies past Arizona

In a game that ended late Saturday night, Brigham Young defeated Arizona, 18-16, at University of Phoenix Stadium. Jake Oldroyd kicked a 33-yard field goal with four seconds left and Jamaal Williams ran for 162 yards, helping the Cougars rally for the victory.

Arizona’s Nick Wilson scored on a 49-yard run with 1:26 left and the Wildcats failed on the two-point conversion, giving the Cougars a final chance.

Brigham Young started its final drive on its 31 and quickly moved down the field to set up Oldroyd’s kick. The freshman split the uprights, raised his arms and ran toward the sideline after making the winning kick in his first career game.

Taysom Hill was sharp after missing most of last season with a foot injury, hitting 21 of 29 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Brigham Young pressured quarterback Anu Solomon all game and had two interceptions, including one by Kai Nacua in the fourth quarter. Solomon, named the starter just before the game, threw for 213 yards on 20-for-30 passing.

Brigham Young will host UCLA on Sept. 17.

Sun Devils rout Northern Arizona

Arizona State and its new quarterback struggled Saturday night against visiting Northern Arizona before turning an uncomfortably close game into a fourth-quarter blowout. Manny Wilkins passed for 180 yards, ran for 89 and a touchdown and even hurdled a would-be tackler in his first college start and the Sun Devils pulled away for a 44-13 win.

Arizona State led only 10-6 before scoring on its final seven possessions. The Sun Devils scored 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Wilkins, a redshirt sophomore who was named the starter by Coach Todd Graham on Friday, completed 20 of 27 passes with one interception.