Japanese icon Yuzuru Hanyu dreams of delivering another figure skating gold-medal program

"There are only a handful of athletes who get to be interviewed by this many people," he said. "And it's not only the people here. The people here will reach more people. I'm filled with a feeling of 'a lot of people are going to watch me skate.' You can call that pressure, but I want to fully embrace it because I'm getting a chance to skate competitively for the first time in awhile. For the people who waited for my return, I want to deliver the kind of performance that will make them feel it was worth waiting."