First hole proves a stumbling block for early groups at British Open

Mark O’Meara, who won the British Open here in 1998, was in the first group of the day, teeing off in the drizzle at a brisk 6:35 a.m., and had the honor of hitting the first ball of the day.

He should have stayed in bed.

“My day was toast after the first tee shot,” he said.

O’Meara sliced his opening drive out of bounds.

“I was not pleased when I hit that shot,” he said. “I don't think anybody would be. My name is on my golf bag, I've won the Open Championship, I'm in the Hall of Fame — when you hit one straight right off the first tee out of bounds, it would be like standing on the first tee on the Ballybunion and hitting the graveyard.”

He yanked his do-over into a bunker on the left side.

By the time he finished the 422-yard hole he had an 8 — twice par.

In fairness, the first hole at Birkdale is pretty demanding and has been set up as the second-hardest hole on the course in the past two Opens here. Still, it was a stumbling start for O’Meara, 60, who shot a 43 on the front before recovering with a 38 on the back for an 81.

“At one point I felt like I was going to shoot 90 out there,” he said. “I shot 81, so be it. It's not like I haven't shot 81 in my life. I don't care if you're 30, 40, 50, 60, whatever age you are, once again, you really play a lot for your pride, too. And I'm not very proud of what I accomplished out there today. I should have played better. I expect better.”

He wasn’t alone with his early-morning struggles. At least one player in the first four groups double-bogeyed the first hole, and Stanford’s Maverick McNealy, the world’s No. 2 amateur, took a 7.

