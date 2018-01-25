Oracle Challenge Series in Newport Beach is an important step in improving American tennis

These new events came together quickly. "One of the things we looked at was the timing of these Challengers, that gap between Australia and Indian Wells, and the opportunity to provide both the men and the women an opportunity as they do that transition between Australia and Indian Wells," Hurd said. "Particularly the players that aren't in the top 30 and 40 and 50, giving the opportunities for them to get back here and give them a place to compete, improve their earnings, and gain points and prepare. It fit neatly into the calendar."