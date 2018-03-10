Ernesto Escobedo makes another statement for 'Next Gen' players at BNP Paribas Open

Escobedo and Tiafoe are part of an international group that the Assn. of Tennis Professionals has dubbed "Next Gen," or next generation, budding stars who are 21 or younger and ranked in the top 200. They're growing up together, some inching ahead of the others. Sascha Zverev of Germany, part of the original 2016 group, is ranked No. 5 in the world and seeded fourth here. Taylor Fritz of Palos Verdes, who beat fellow Next Gen star Reilly Opelka in the first round here, is just starting to find the consistency necessary to survive and thrive on the tour.