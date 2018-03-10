After rocking Maria Sharapova and Agnieszka Radwanska, Naomi Osaka set to face more top talent at the BNP Paribas Open

Her next opponent will be No. 3 Garbine Muguruza or American qualifier Sachia Vickery. Osaka is familiar with Muguruza's pace from having practiced with her twice, but that's not a primary concern. "I sort of just want to focus on myself and what I have to do, because I feel like everyone from now--well, for me, even from the first round--is a quality player," Osaka said. "I don't want to psych myself out too much."