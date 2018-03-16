Kasatkina moves to BNP Paribas Open semifinals with heads-up victory over Kerber

Kasatkina, who has beaten all four reigning Grand Slam champions in the past year, displayed a formidable variety of shots in her 58-minute rout of Kerber, a two-time Slam winner and former world No. 1. Kasatkina ended the first set in 22 minutes and left Kerber beseeching the heavens for help. When Kerber stirred in the second set and held serve in the first game, Kasatkina responded by breaking her in the third game and again for a 5-2 lead.