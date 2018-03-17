One for the ages: Up-and-comer Daria Kasatkina beats Venus Williams to reach BNP Paribas final

Williams was up a break early in the third set with a 2-0 lead but Kasatkina had been finding a steadier level and was reducing her errors, while Williams seemed to hit either a brilliant winner or an unforced error. They had another long battle in the fifth game, in which Williams held for a 3-2 lead, and Kasatkina easily held for 3-3. Williams managed to hold on and take a 4-3 lead in the third set but Kasatkina won the next game at love to pull even at 4-4. Williams held for 5-4 and was two points from winning the match in the 10th game, but two unforced errors and a forehand winner by Kasatkina kept the match going.