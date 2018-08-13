Tiger Woods helps fuel a 69% ratings boost for CBS' coverage of PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka had quite a day Sunday at the PGA Championship. So did Tiger Woods.
And so did CBS.
As Koepka held off the resurgent Woods to claim his third major championship in his last six attempts, the network enjoyed its best ratings for the final round of the tournament since 2009.
CBS Sports announced Monday that Sunday’s broadcast drew an average rating of 6.1 and a market share of 14. That’s a 69% improvement over last year’s numbers.
Not surprisingly, many are crediting Woods for the ratings boost. As pointed out by Forbes’ Yosef Weitzman, Woods’ comeback this summer has been accompanied by an increased viewership for some of the PGA’s biggest events.
Woods was in contention on the back nine at the British Open last month and ended up tied for sixth place. The TV ratings improved 38% over last year’s broadcast of the same round.
At Bellerive Country Club on Sunday, Woods shot a 64, his lowest final round in a major, and finished two strokes behind Koepka.