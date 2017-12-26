Quick Lane Bowl: Daniel Jones leads Duke to victory over Northern Illinois

Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Duke beat Northern Illinois 36-14 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday.

Jones finished with 338 yards of offense, while Shaun Wilson and Brittain Brown added touchdowns for Duke (7-6).

Marcus Childers threw for 234 yards and a score for Northern Illinois (8-5).

The Blue Devils took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, sandwiching rushing touchdowns around a failed Northern Illinois fake punt on fourth and 18 from their own 11-yard line.

The Huskies had two first downs and 46 yards in the quarter, but tied the game with two scores in the first 2:38 of the second. Duke, though, moved back into a 26-14 lead with two touchdowns before halftime.

Jones fumbled on the first possession of the second half, but Northern Illinois turned the ball back over after a failed fake field goal.