Rams have hope but see no movement toward Aaron Donald ending his holdout

The Rams are two weeks into training camp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to hold out for a renegotiated contract.

General manager Les Snead said Friday that there was “not any movement” but that “there is hope” a deal would be struck.

The Rams have continued to talk with Donald’s agents, Snead said, but there is no timeline for the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s return.

Donald is entering the fourth season of his rookie contract and the Rams have exercised a fifth-year option. Donald is scheduled to make $1.8 million this season and $6.9 million in 2018. He wants a contract that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Depending if and when Donald returns, Snead said the team would need to use caution as he acclimated to football drills.

“We know Aaron,” Snead said. “He is going to come in in shape, but putting on the pads, banging, you’ve got to be mindful of that.”

The Rams listed fifth-year pro Michael Brockers, third-year pro Ethan Westbrooks and Louis Trinca-Pasat, who was on the practice squad in 2015 and spent last season on the injured reserve, as starters for a preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at the Coliseum.

Lineman Dominique Easley is sidelined for the season after he suffered a serious knee injury in the first week of training camp.

