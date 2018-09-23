Rams vs. Chargers: Live updates

The Rams (2-0) and Chargers (1-1) are in a pitched battle for the hearts and minds of Southland football fans, for the ticket-, merchandise- and luxury suite-buying public, in attempt to gain the upper hand in a once-barren professional football landscape. That rivalry will be renewed at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum in what you could call the Los Angeles Bowl. Staff writer Mike DiGiovanna will provide live updates from the game. Stay tuned for pregame and in-game updates right here.