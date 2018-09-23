Rams vs. Chargers: Live updates

The Rams (2-0) and Chargers (1-1) are in a pitched battle for the hearts and minds of Southland football fans, for the ticket-, merchandise- and luxury suite-buying public, in attempt to gain the upper hand in a once-barren professional football landscape. That rivalry will be renewed at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum in what you could call the Los Angeles Bowl. Staff writer Mike DiGiovanna will provide live updates from the game. Stay tuned for pregame and in-game updates right here.
Forrest Lamp’s NFL debut will have to wait for at least another week. The 2017 second-round pick out of Western Kentucky, who missed his entire rookie season because of knee surgery, is among the Chargers’ inactive players for today’s game against the Rams in the Coliseum.
Lamp has been practicing since mid-August but is not ready for game action.
Speedy receiver Travis Benjamin will miss his second straight game because of an Achilles injury, and defensive end Joey Bosa (foot injury) and right tackle Joe Barksdale (knee) are out again. The other three Chargers inactives are linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbe, center Cole Toner and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.
Last week, the Chargers flew across the country for the opportunity to run over the Buffalo Bills.
This week, they’ll drive across town for the opportunity to run into a wall of Rams. Face-first, no less.
Week 3 brings these dominating two: Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh. What the NFL has been fearing since the offseason waits just down the street for the Chargers.
The on-field fight for supremacy begins Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Coliseum, where players will drop the gloves in the first regular-season meeting between the teams since they relocated to Los Angeles.
“It will probably get heated,” Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward said before Thursday’s practice in Costa Mesa. “We’re all professionals, so it shouldn’t go overboard, but we’re definitely trying to take each other’s heads off.”
Several long passes in the season opener against the Oakland Raiders resulted in near misses. Two produced pass-interference penalties against defenders.
So Rams receiver Brandin Cooks was happy to haul in a 57-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff in last week’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Cooks and other Rams receivers are eager for Goff to take more deep shots Sunday against the Chargers at the Coliseum.