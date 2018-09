Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) catches a pass while being defended by Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker in last week's game. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Several long passes in the season opener against the Oakland Raiders resulted in near misses. Two produced pass-interference penalties against defenders.

So Rams receiver Brandin Cooks was happy to haul in a 57-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff in last week’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Cooks and other Rams receivers are eager for Goff to take more deep shots Sunday against the Chargers at the Coliseum.