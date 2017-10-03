Rams rookie Cooper Kupp steps up in victory over Dallas Cowboys

Rams rookie receiver Cooper Kupp reemerged as a top target for quarterback Jared Goff in a 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

The win was especially sweet for Kupp, who said he grew up partial to the Cowboys after his dad played one season for the organization in 1991.

“It was incredible,” Kupp said about playing in AT&T Stadium. “Obviously a very cool environment.”

Kupp caught five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

He gave credit to running back Todd Gurley, who rushed for 121 yards, for creating opportunities in the passing game.

“If we can run the ball like that it really helps open things up,” Kupp said. “We were able to get some play-action stuff going.”

Kupp caught four passes for a team-best 76 yards in a season opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

But the following two weeks the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers defenses neutralized Kupp, a third-round pick from Eastern Washington.

Against the 49ers, receivers Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods each had more than 100 yards receiving.

Kupp said coach Sean McVay’s offense has kept defenses guessing.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this offense,” Kupp said. “No matter who defenses want to game plan around, we have the guys who can go out there and execute.”

Kupp said there were many areas to improve, including scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

“We’ve got to do a better job putting points up on the board as an offense,” Kupp said.

The Rams (3-1) play the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at the Coliseum on Sunday.

