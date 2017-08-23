Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Mike Martz vs. Sean McVay and progress on offense

The Rams are 2-0 in the preseason. And though it is just the preseason, the offense has looked encouraging.

Before the Rams take on the Chargers in a “Fight for L.A.” on Saturday, listen to the Fearsome Twosome podcast with Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein.

This week’s topics include:

Former Rams coach Mike Martz says coach Sean McVay was hired to be quarterback Jared Goff’s buddy

The offense looked sharp in a victory over the Raiders

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald’s holdout situation

Who will make the cut at the receiver position?

And the first-ever guest on the podcast, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, talks about the 3-4 defense, Donald and the LSU Tigers

Get it on iTunes »

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein