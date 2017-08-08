Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Rams prepare for first preseason game

NFL training camp is in full swing and the Rams will open their preseason schedule Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. It’s time for another episode of The Times’ Fearsome Twosome NFL podcast.

This week’s topics include:

The L.A. Stadium Premier Center

Aaron Donald’s contract situation

The Rams and Chargers combined practices

Position group reviews

And a story about sprinklers

Rams Preseason Schedule

Aug. 12: Dallas Cowboys at Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19: Oakland Raiders at O.Co Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Chargers at Coliseum, 5 p.m.

Aug. 31: Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 4 p.m.

