Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Rams prepare for first preseason game

NFL training camp is in full swing and the Rams will open their preseason schedule Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. It’s time for another episode of The Times’ Fearsome Twosome NFL podcast.
This week’s topics include:
- The L.A. Stadium Premier Center
- Aaron Donald’s contract situation
- The Rams and Chargers combined practices
- Position group reviews
- And a story about sprinklers
Rams Preseason Schedule
Aug. 12: Dallas Cowboys at Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19: Oakland Raiders at O.Co Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Chargers at Coliseum, 5 p.m.
Aug. 31: Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 4 p.m.
