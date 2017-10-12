Sports

Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Can the Rams stay relevant after a long set of road games?

Lindsey Thiry
Contact Reporter

After falling to the Seahawks at the Coliseum on Sunday the Rams begin a road-heavy stretch of their season playing games in Jacksonville, London (vs. Arizona) and New York against the Giants.

With that in mind it’s time to talk Rams with Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein on another episode of the “Fearsome Twosome” podcast.

This week’s topics include:

  • After a month away will the Rams still be relevant the next time they play at the Coliseum?
  • How will coach Sean McVay keep all his offensive weapons like Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin happy?

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @LATimesklein

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
71°