Rams receiver Mike Thomas returns from four-game suspension

Rams receiver Mike Thomas said he learned his lesson after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Thomas rejoined the team this week and said Wednesday he was eager to move on.

“It just was a disappointment at the end of the day, just knowing that I did [something] irresponsible,” Thomas said. "Put it behind me and looking forward to coming back.”

Coach Sean McVay said he would not make a roster move that included receivers to make room for Thomas, making the second-year pro the seventh receiver on a roster that includes Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins, Tavon Austin, Cooper Kupp, Josh Reynolds and Pharoh Cooper.

Woods said Thomas’ return was celebrated and that he would provide another fast, vertical option.

“We put in so much work together in the offseason,” Woods said. “And to get him back is like, let’s get back to it and it’s just another added weapon.”

Thomas said he anticipated contributing on special teams Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’ll do what I have to do to help the team win,” Thomas said.

Last season, Thomas caught three passes for 37 yards. He returned nine kicks for an average of 20 yards, including one fumble.

