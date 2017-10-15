Todd Gurley doesn't get left in Leonard Fournette's dust as Rams beat Jaguars

Todd Gurley stood on the sideline, the Rams offense yet to take the field.

The Rams running back watched as Leonard Fournette, the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie sensation, bolted for a 75-yard touchdown run on the first snap.

Fournette, an early favorite to follow Gurley as an offensive rookie of the year, tallied the most yards Sunday, rushing for 130 in 21 carries. But Gurley rushed for 116 and came out ahead in a 27-17 victory at EverBank Field.

“He’s been doing great and has been looking like the back they drafted,” Gurley said. “They’re going to run him just like the Rams are going to run me.”

In the first four games, Gurley averaged nearly 27 touches a game. Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, he got only 16.

Gurley carried 23 times on Sunday and eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time in the past four games. He also caught one pass for four yards.

Gurley credited teammates for his success.

“Everybody has been able to do their job and we’ve just been able to go out there and execute,” Gurley said.

Fournette was sidelined in the fourth quarter after he injured an ankle but told reporters he expects to be fine.

Rookie scores

Rookie tight end Gerald Everett scored his first touchdown on a short shovel pass from Jared Goff in the first quarter.

“It’s a great feeling,” Everett said.

Everett, a second-round pick from South Alabama, said coach Sean McVay designed the play to cause confusion for the defense.

Tavon Austin was in motion when Goff fielded a high snap and connected with Everett on the four-yard play that gave the Rams a 17-14 lead.

Big pick

The Jaguars entered the game with an NFL-best 10 interceptions, but it was Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman who had the game’s only interception.

The Rams were leading 24-14 early in the fourth quarter when the Jaguars drove to the Rams’ 31-yard line. Robey-Coleman picked off a pass by quarterback Blake Bortles that bounced off the hands of tight end Marcedes Lewis and returned it 31 yards.

“The beginning wasn’t the best,” Robey-Coleman said of Fournette’s touchdown run, “but when things got going, credit the defensive line and linebackers for giving us a chance to make plays.”

Watkins still only a bit player

A week after causing a stir with social media posts that indicated frustration over his role in the offense, receiver Sammy Watkins was targeted four times and caught one pass.

“We got the win, that’s the biggest thing,” Watkins said.

Watkins’ only catch came in the second quarter. It was an 11-yard reception early in a drive and it helped set up Goff’s short touchdown pass to Everett.

Watkins said he felt “good” about his role Sunday.

“The only thing I can do is keep working hard on my craft and put everything on film,” he said. “I think I played hard, stayed in the game and managed it.”

Goff twice threw deep to Watkins during a series late in the third quarter. He overthrew Watkins on both attempts.

“Hopefully, next time we hit on that,” Watkins said. “The only thing I can do right now, like I said, is keep playing hard.”

Old friends

Former Gardena Serra High and USC teammates Robert Woods and Marqise Lee reunited Sunday.

The two met on the field during warmups and exchanged a choreographed handshake that they started in 2009.

“It was fun, it was competitive,” Woods said. “I know we are on opposite sides of the ball, but … seeing him do his thing is very good.”

The Rams went on the road to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve 4-2.

Lee, who said before the game that his family traveled to EverBank Field, caught five passes for a Jaguars-best 83 yards. Woods led the Rams with five catches for 70 yards.

Etc.

Greg Zuerlein kicked field goals from 56 and 29 yards, giving him 17 makes in 18 tries. … Tight end Derek Carrier was evaluated for a concussion.

