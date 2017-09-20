Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: A short week before a Thursday night matchup with the 49ers

The Rams will not go undefeated this season following their 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Now that that’s out of the way, it’s time for another episode of the Fearsome Twosome podcast with Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein.

This week’s topics include:

Breaking down the Rams’ loss to Washington

Todd Gurley’ got hops

Aaron Donald’s new contract

A short week with a trip to San Francisco

