Former USC teammates will reunite when Rams play Jacksonville Jaguars

Former USC receivers Robert Woods and Marqise Lee can set their phones aside and talk in person when the Rams play the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on Sunday in Florida.

Woods and Lee, teammates at Gardena Serra High and for two seasons at USC, are part of a group text that buzzes every day.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve seen him,” Woods said.

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman also played two seasons at USC with Lee.

Lee endured two injury-riddled seasons with the Jaguars before emerging in 2016 as a top pass-catcher behind receiver Allen Robinson.

This season, he has stepped up in the absence of Robinson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, and leads the team with 30 receptions for 208 yards.

“Marqise has always had a great amount of talent,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “When Allen went down, Marqise is someone that needed to step it up for us, and he has the ability to do that.”

Lee played through a rib injury last week in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He was able, for lack of a better term, to kind of suck it up, get out there and play,” Marrone said. “He knew it was important for his teammates. He didn’t want to let them down, and I think that’s the type of player he is.”

Woods said he was eager to see Lee play but wanted to post better numbers than his former teammate.

Woods has caught 17 passes for a team-best 252 yards.

“Hopefully, he can make plays, but not too many plays,” Woods said. “Always wish success for friends when we are playing against them.”

Robey-Coleman has intercepted a pass, forced and recovered a fumble. He said he planned to greet Lee on Sunday, then get down to business.

“Like we said in college, we’re friends,” Robey-Coleman said, “but when we’re on the field, I don’t know you.”

