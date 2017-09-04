Rams receiver Sammy Watkins has little time to sleep with playbook on his mind

Rams receiver Sammy Watkins plans to catch up on sleep, but not anytime soon.
“I can sleep when I die,” Watkins said, chuckling, after practice Monday.
Since the Rams acquired Watkins in a trade with the Buffalo Bills during the second week of training camp, Watkins said he has stayed awake until two or three most mornings studying the playbook. He gets out of bed three or four hours later.
Watkins’ learning method is simple: “Study until you can’t study no more,” he said.
“[Coaches] might try to quiz you or test you on something that you probably didn’t go over,” Watkins said. “But you should go over it, so you just always want to be on point and probably just study everything.”
Watkins played in preseason games against the Oakland Raiders and Chargers. In a victory over the Raiders he caught two passes for eight yards.
The third-year pro is expected to create a vertical threat in coach Sean McVay’s offense.
Watkins said Monday that he is playing faster and that his chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff has improved.
“It’s just with time and learning the speed, the routes and learning how he likes the routes and learning how I like to run my routes,” Watkins said. “Just being on the same page.”
In three seasons with the Bills, Watkins caught 153 passes for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 16.1 yards per catch.
The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in an opener Sunday at the Coliseum.
