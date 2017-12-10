Rams lose key players in loss to Eagles

Cornerback Kayvon Webster emerged from the Rams’ locker room Sunday with a boot on his right leg and crutches in hand.

Inside, cornerback Trumaine Johnson stood in silence, leaning his head against his locker stall.

The Rams not only were emotionally exhausted after Sunday’s 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Coliseum, they were physically beat up.

Webster is out for the season because a ruptured Achilles. Johnson was placed in concussion protocol.

The status of left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right tackle Rob Havenstein is uncertain after both suffered ankle injuries.

There will be little time to nurse injuries as the Rams prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in a NFC West division game in Seattle.

“Guys will need to step up,” coach Sean McVay after the game, adding that he was uncertain about a long-term solution at cornerback.

Webster started fast against the Eagles, intercepting a pass by Carson Wentz in the first series. The Rams converted the turnover into a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

But later in the first quarter, Webster backpedaled while covering Eagles receiver Mack Hollins. Webster turned and fell to the turf before clutching his ankle. He was carted off the field.

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was nearby and instantly dropped to a knee as the medical staff rushed to Webster, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract last March.

“Me and Kayvon go back all the way to high school,” Robey-Coleman said. “So it means a lot to me that he’s hurt right now.”

Webster was not made available to reporters, but tweeted during the third quarter.

“Through it all still thankful!” wrote Webster, who also made three tackles and deflected a pass.

Webster had expressed disappointment in himself for failing to secure an interception two weeks ago in a victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Teammates were disappointed to lose him after he got his first interception of the season.

“It’s really tough,” safety Lamarcus Joyner said. “We all wrap our arms around him and it’s next man up.”

Johnson was sidelined early in the fourth quarter after he tackled Eagles receiver Trey Burton.

Before the injury, Johnson had deflected three passes — and was also flagged for a costly penalty.

Late in the third quarter, the Eagles faced third and nine from the Rams’ 33-yard line. Wentz threw a deep pass intended for Alshon Jeffery, and Johnson broke it up.

After the play, Johnson exchanged words with Jeffery and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Eagles received a new set of downs and eventually scored on the drive to take a 31-28 lead.

Johnson was not available to meet with reporters.

“They wasn’t even talking trash,” Robey-Coleman said, but McVay said players had already been warned by officials.

“They said that these guys had been talking, going back and forth and there had been some warning going on that was the decision that the side judge made,” McVay said.

Troy Hill, Blake Countess and Kevin Peterson played in the absence of Webster and Johnson and finished with a combined three tackles.

Whitworth, 6 feet 7 and 333 pounds, walked gingerly off the field in the second quarter after receiver Cooper Kupp caught a six-yard pass for a touchdown.

Whitworth met with the medical staff on the sideline before he went into the locker room. He played the entire second half.

Havenstein, 6-8 and 328 pounds, was sidelined with 9:09 to play in the fourth quarter.

Darrell Williams, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has spent significant time on the injured reserve the last two seasons, played in place of both Whitworth and Havenstein.

Two plays after Havenstein left the game, Eagles defensive end Chris Long broke off the left side to strip sack quarterback Jared Goff. The Eagles recovered the ball at the Rams’ 23 and eventually kicked a field goal to take a 37-35 lead.

“It’s a tough position,” Goff said of Williams, “Being cold on the sidelines and having to jump in like that, but thought he did a good job.”

