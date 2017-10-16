Young fan is overcome with joy to see Todd Gurley play [Video]

Todd Gurley has a huge young fan.

In a video posted to social media, Kathryn Langley shared the moment she surprised her 7-year-old son Griff with tickets to the Rams and Jaguars game in Jacksonville, Fla.

“What would you think if we watched Todd Gurley go play football today?” mom asked.

“But they’re in L.A.” Griff said.

“No they’re not, they’re playing Jacksonville!” mom said.

Griff, a Gurley fan since he watched the running back star at Georgia, broke into tears upon realizing a three-hour car ride from Statesboro, Ga., would result in watching Gurley play at EverBank Field.

The Rams running back provided plenty of highlights in a 27-17 victory over the Jaguars, rushing for 116 yards in 23 carries and catching one pass for four yards.

Not a bad day to be a big Gurley fan.

