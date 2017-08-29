Rams running back Todd Gurley says the NFL preseason should be shorter

Rams running back Todd Gurley said Tuesday that fewer games should be played during the NFL preseason.

The Rams will play a fourth and final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday before they open the season against the Indianapolis Colts at the Coliseum on Sept. 10.

Gurley said two preseason games would provide adequate preparation for the 16-game season, and he thinks the NFL even could consider eliminating the preseason schedule altogether.

“Technically some teams get more than four games,” Gurley said. “They practice against about four other teams; by the time you get ready for the season you’re on your eighth game.”

The Rams held two joint practices with the Chargers this preseason, one of which got physical.

“It does play a role just as far as tiring guys,” Gurley said about the exhibition games, adding, “You hate to see a guy get hurt during the preseason, which is bound to happen… somebody is going to get hurt every year.”

Rams tight end Temarrick Hemingway suffered a broken fibula in last Saturday’s loss against the Chargers and could be sidelined eight to 10 weeks or three to four months, depending on what doctors see during surgery, coach Sean McVay said.

Gurley did not play against the Chargers and will not play Thursday against the Packers. He rushed for two yards in four carries in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys and rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown in eight carries the following week against the Oakland Raiders.

Gurley said he felt good about his workload and seemed confident that the NFL players union will lobby to shorten the preseason schedule.

“We’ll get that chance,” Gurley said. “Sooner or later.”

