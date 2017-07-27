Rams rookie tight end Gerald Everett isn't shy about his expectations

Rams rookie tight end Gerald Everett made a statement, paused to seek permission, then realized he could say almost anything he wanted since he was a pro.
“We could be better than the Redskins’ tight ends,” Everett said Wednesday as rookies reported to training camp at UC Irvine. “If I can say that.”
Rams coach Sean McVay was the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons. In that time, tight end Jordan Reed caught 203 passes, 17 for touchdowns. Last season, tight end Vernon Davis caught 44 passes, two for touchdowns.
“Coach McVay has done a great job in warming me up into the playbook,” said Everett, a second-round draft pick. “He’s definitely been a great teacher.”
Everett, 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, joins a tight end corps that includes veteran Cory Harkey, who has played mostly fullback, and second-year pros Tyler Higbee and Temarrick Hemingway.
Higbee was listed as the projected starter on the initial depth chart. Everett was mentioned as a key contributor.
“Tyler and I are going to complement each other,” Everett said. “We are going to be dynamic.”
Everett caught 90 passes, 12 for touchdowns, in two seasons at South Alabama.
Rams veteran players must report to camp on Friday. Practices begin Saturday.
Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry