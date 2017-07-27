Lesson learned for Rams rookie John Johnson

Rams rookie John Johnson seemed to be a quick study.

At UC Irvine, site of the Rams training camp, there was no trace of the crew that filmed “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams” last season.

But at least one scene from the HBO series lingered with Johnson, who said he watched the show before the Rams picked him in the third round of the NFL draft.

“I loved it,” Johnson said as rookies reported to training camp Wednesday. “I remember a guy got released for having a girl over during this time, so I learned my lesson from there.”

If Johnson can grasp the playbook as quickly as the training camp rules, the 6-foot, 205-pound safety could earn playing time in a secondary that has recently lacked depth.

“The pads are finally going on,” Johnson said. “This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for.”

Safeties Maurice Alexander, who started 14 games last season, and Lamarcus Joyner, who started nine, were listed as probable starters on the initial depth chart.

Johnson played cornerback and safety at Boston College, but played almost exclusively at safety during rookie minicamp and organized team activities.

“I had no idea that the system would be so similar to my college system,” Johnson said.

Johnson nursed a groin tweak this summer but was “ready to go,” he said.

He also worked out with fifth-year safety Cody Davis.

“I tried to take note of his professionalism and tried to do everything that he did,” Johnson said.

Last season, Johnson intercepted three passes and made 77 tackles.

Veteran players must report to camp on Friday. Practices begin the following day.

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry