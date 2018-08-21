Richie Incognito is arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot the staff of a funeral home

Former NFL player Richie Incognito has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot the staff at a mortuary where he was making arrangements for his father’s funeral, Scottsdale, Ariz., police said Tuesday.
The four-time Pro Bowl lineman is being held on suspicion of disorderly conduct and making threats, both misdemeanor charges, after police responded to a call from Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Monday afternoon.
"Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees,” the police department said in a statement. “At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees."
Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster told USA Today “multiple guns” were found in Incognito’s Ford Raptor. According to TMZ, the vehicle and the weapons have been impounded.
The alleged incident took place a day after Incognito announced on Twitter that his father had died.
In May, Incognito was taken into custody for psychiatric examination after he was allegedly involved in a disturbance at a Boca Raton, Fla., gym. Police on the scene believed him to be in an “altered, paranoid state.”
Back in 2013, Incognito received a three-month suspension from the NFL after being at the center of a bullying investigation.