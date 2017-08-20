First loss of summer drops Rancho Santa Margarita into loser's bracket at LLWS

JoeJoe Byrne and Carson Hardee hit second-inning home runs — the second with the bases loaded — and pitchers Chase Anderson and Matthew Matthijs combined on a no-hitter, lifting Greenville, N.C., to a 16-0 win over Rancho Santa Margarita in a Little League World Series on Sunday.

The game was stopped after five innings by Little League’s 10-run “mercy rule.”

The no-hitter was the second in two World Series games for Greenville, which has allowed two baserunners in 12 innings in the tournament.

The loss, the first for Rancho in 18 games this summer, drops the West Region champion into the loser’s bracket, where it will play Jackson, N.J., in an elimination game Monday. (ESPN, noon PDT).

Greenville will meet the team from Lufkin, Texas, in the U.S. semifinal on Wednesday.

Greenville took a 1-0 lead three batters into Sunday’s game on a ground-ball double to the right-center field wall, a bloop single and a bobble in the outfield. The two hits were more than Rancho Santa Margarita gave up in its World Series opener Friday, when it beat Walla Walla, Wash., 9-0.

Byrne led off the second with a homer to left. And after Greenville loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, Hardee cleared then with a towering fly ball that cleared the wall in center.

Greenville, which got 18 hits off four Rancho Santa Margarita pitchers, pushed another run across in the fourth on three singles, then delivered the knockout blow in the fifth, scoring nine times on an error, eight hits, a walk and a fielder’s choice.

Greenville’s stellar pitching never let Rancho Santa Margarita back in the game. The Southeast Region champion, which saw three pitchers combine on a perfect game in its World Series opener, didn’t allow its first baserunner of the tournament until Rancho’s Bobby Gray walked on a 3-2 pitch from Matthijs with one out in the fourth.

Gray moved to second base on a wild pitch but Matthijs stranded him there by striking out the side.

Anderson and the hard-throwing Matthijs struck out seven Rancho Santa Margarita batters on the day.

The nearest Rancho Santa Margarita came to a hit was Matt Haddad’s slow roller to the left side of the infield with one out in the third inning. Hardee fielded the ball on the run at shortstop and fired to first. The play was close enough to warrant a review, with the video replay showing Haddad was out.

CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. CAPTION Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11