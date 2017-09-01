Tennis superstar Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl

Serena Williams, who used the tennis courts of Compton as a springboard for a spectacular career, gave birth to her first child — a girl — on Thursday night at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. WPBF TV reported it first, and it was later verified by other media outlets. The TV station reported the child weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and that Williams — whose labor was induced — and the child were doing well.
Williams, who turned 36 in September, was pregnant in January when she defeated her older sister, Venus, to win the Australian Open, her 23rd Grand Slam title. She has not played since then but has indicated she intends to return to competition in January, for next year’s Australian Open. Williams is engaged to the baby’s father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
Williams is a six-time winner of the U.S. Open, which will continue this week at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
