UFC 219: Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson on notice with dominant win

Making fights in the UFC can be a complex game of chess.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s one-sided, unanimous-decision victory over fourth-rated lightweight Edson Barboza was a significant move that boxes in the division’s absent champion, Conor McGregor, who could possibly be forced to flee the 155-pound game division.

While mauling Barboza in a showcase of gifted wrestling, the Russian also made it a point to display his stand-up skill by ducking his opponent’s rapid, mighty kicks and landing punches.

He did it all after a training camp in San Jose spent awaiting the birth of his second child, a son, who arrived hours before Saturday’s fight.

“Today was a good day,” Nurmagomedov said.

McGregor cited the pending birth of his first son as a reason to remain out of the octagon for the first half of this year. He then appeared in a marquee boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August that earned him $100 million. The absentee UFC champion has since shown little interest in returning to the octagon.

“If I fight with Conor, he has a chance with his boxing -- for a couple minutes,” Nurmagomedov said. “But what about when I wrestle with him, show him takedown looks? I can stand, wrestle, grapple. My time has come. He has to come back to fight.”

Judges awarded Nurmagomedov (25-0) the victory Saturday night by scores of 30-25, 30-25, 30-26.

Previously, McGregor and current interim champion Tony Ferguson had valid points to criticize Nurmagomedov as a talent who had trouble staying healthy and making weight. His March bout with Ferguson was scrapped when Nurmagomedov fell ill making weight.

But after UFC 219, the narrative is being written by the 29-year-old Nurmagomedov, who said he wants to fight three times in 2018, beginning in April.

Known for wearing a platinum-blond, giant Afro wig into the cage, Nurmagomedov believes he can become one of the UFC’s next major draws, considering his massive popularity in Russia.

“Tonight, when I went to the cage, I felt my fans missed me,” Nurmagomedov said. “I came from nothing, a mountain. Who’s this guy? He’s wrestling with bears. People think about this. I’m going to keep smashing my opponents and take this belt.”

The targets to claiming the belt are Ferguson and McGregor.

“I don’t know about these guys,” Nurmagomedov said. “When I am injured, they talk a lot. When I’m healthy, I don’t hear from these guys. I’ve said I can fight these guys on the same night. Maybe I need to be humble, but these guys talked about me when I was injured. Now, where are these guys?

“I don’t know what [McGregor] thinks [now], if he watched or didn’t watch. I watch my opponents, and we’ll see. … I know 2018 is going to be a big year for me.”