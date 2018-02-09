What to watch in international soccer this weekend

EPL: A league title is all but assured for Manchester City, but the team is stepping up its chase of Premier League records for most points, goals and wins in a season entering Saturday's match against visiting Leicester City (NBC, 9:30 a.m.). Two years removed from its own EPL championship, Leicester is trying rejoin the battle for a European tournament berth. With only two wins since Dec. 13, Leicester, which will be without midfielder Riyad Mahrez, will enter the weekend in eighth place, a whopping 14 points behind fifth-place Tottenham. In an important early morning clash, No. 6 Arsenal visits Wembley on Saturday to meet Tottenham with a chance to pull to within a point of fifth place and a Europa League spot (CNBC, 4:30).