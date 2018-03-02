What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain will be without Neymar, its $500-million-dollar man, when it meets Troyes on Saturday (BeIN Sports, 8 a.m. PST). But that's not the biggest news here because the Brazilian forward is expected to miss up to three months after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his right foot. That means Neymar, who broke the bone nine minutes into last week's win over Marseille, will miss what remains of PSG's Champions League campaign and will be racing the clock to get fit for this summer's World Cup.